Sussex traffic update May 5: Three vehicle collision on A27 and more

Here's the latest from the roads across Sussex today (Thursday, May 5).

By Joe Stack
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 8:16 am
Updated Thursday, 5th May 2022, 8:19 am

In Chichester there is slow traffic on the A27 Chichester Bypass both ways from the Stockbridge roundabout to the A285 Portfield Way. Usual delays are made worse when approaching the roundabouts along the bypass, according to reports.

Lanes are closed in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, due to telecoms work near Frensham Avenue.

Temporary traffic signals are in place in Broadbridge Heath due to electricity works on the A264 Five Oaks Road.

In Lewes there has been a three-vehicle collision this morning on the A27 Brighton Road on Ashcombe roundabout. Traffic is said to be slow and queuing in the area.

Traffic is slowing in Eastbourne as temporary traffic signals are in place due to gas main work on Summerdown Road at A259 Church Street.

