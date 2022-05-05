Sussex traffic update May 5: Three vehicle collision on A27 and more

In Chichester there is slow traffic on the A27 Chichester Bypass both ways from the Stockbridge roundabout to the A285 Portfield Way. Usual delays are made worse when approaching the roundabouts along the bypass, according to reports.

Lanes are closed in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, due to telecoms work near Frensham Avenue.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temporary traffic signals are in place in Broadbridge Heath due to electricity works on the A264 Five Oaks Road.

Traffic and travel stock image

In Lewes there has been a three-vehicle collision this morning on the A27 Brighton Road on Ashcombe roundabout. Traffic is said to be slow and queuing in the area.