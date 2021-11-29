Sussex traffic update: Monday, November 29

Motorists are facing queuing traffic of the A27 eastbound by the Fishbourne Roundabout in Chichester.

There is also queuing traffic around the Bognor Road Roundabout.

In Climping, traffic is slow and queuing from the A259 Crookthorn Lane eastbound before Church Lane.

Traffic and travel

There are delays around the Toby Carvery in Worthing.

The A27 Pevensey Bypass is seeing slow and queuing traffic this morning.