Sussex Traffic Update: Ongoing Emergency Roadworks on A259

Here's your traffic updates for Saturday, November 2.

Motorists should be prepared for significant delays on the A259 due to emergency roadworks currently in effect.

A259 Eastbound Between A268 and A2070

Emergency roadworks are active on the A259 eastbound between the junctions with the A268 and A2070. Disruption is expected to last until 6:00 PM on 8 November 2024.

A259 Westbound Between A2070 and A268

Similarly, emergency roadworks are also impacting the A259 westbound between the junctions with the A2070 and A268. This work is expected to cause disruptions until 6:00 PM on 8 November 2024.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys during this period.