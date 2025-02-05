Sussex traffic update: Roads blocked and closed following collisions

Roads have been blocked and others closed following multiple collisions in the county this evening (Wednesday, February 5).

Multiple incidents have been reported by the AA across Sussex.

Brighton:

Grand Parade partially blocked both ways following a collision around Richmond Parade

Polegate:

The AA has reported that the A27 Eastbound is slow with queuing traffic from the Drusillas roundabout to Polegate.

Uckfield:

The A26 at Heron's Ghyll between Uckfield and Crowborough remains closed both ways following a collision.