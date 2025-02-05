Sussex traffic update: Roads blocked and closed following collisions

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 5th Feb 2025, 18:13 BST
Roads have been blocked and others closed following multiple collisions in the county this evening (Wednesday, February 5).

Multiple incidents have been reported by the AA across Sussex.

Brighton:

Grand Parade partially blocked both ways following a collision around Richmond Parade

Roads have been blocked and others closed following multiple collisions in the county this evening (Wednesday, February 5).

Polegate:

The AA has reported that the A27 Eastbound is slow with queuing traffic from the Drusillas roundabout to Polegate.

Uckfield:

The A26 at Heron's Ghyll between Uckfield and Crowborough remains closed both ways following a collision.

