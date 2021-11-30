Sussex traffic update: Tuesday, November 30

In Chichester there are heavy delays on the A27 from Fishbourne up to the Stockbridge Roundabout.

In Storrington there is queueing traffic on A283 Manleys Hill both ways before Meadowside and temporary traffics lights are in place.

A stalled vehicle on the A27 at Shoreham-by-Sea is causing queuing traffic and one land has been closed eastbound after A270 Upper Shoreham Road.

Motorists are facing delays at Stone Cross this morning.