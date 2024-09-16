Here's Sussex World's traffic updates for Monday, September 16.

Here’s your daily traffic update for Sussex on Monday, September 16.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following reports were sourced with the help of AA Roadwatch.

There are said to be delays of around six minutes on A259 Marine Drive Westbound between Central Avenue and West Street. The average speed on the road is 10 mph. This traffic may increase through the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays are reportedly increasing increasing on A27 Chichester Road Westbound between Arundel Road and A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout). The average speed of vehicles is 15 mph.

Delays of six minutes on Portfield Roundabout Westbound between A27 and A27 Chichester By-pass (Bognor Road Roundabout). Average speed five mph.

There’s said to be congestion and traffic on Portfield Roundabout Westbound between A27 and A27 Chichester By-pass (Bognor Road Roundabout). The average speed of vehicles is 5 mph.

Delays are reportedly increasing on A27 Westbound in East Sussex too in Polegate.

More updates to follow.