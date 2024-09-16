Sussex traffic updates: A27 and A259 delays

Here’s your daily traffic update for Sussex on Monday, September 16.

The following reports were sourced with the help of AA Roadwatch.

There are said to be delays of around six minutes on A259 Marine Drive Westbound between Central Avenue and West Street. The average speed on the road is 10 mph. This traffic may increase through the morning.

Delays are reportedly increasing increasing on A27 Chichester Road Westbound between Arundel Road and A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout). The average speed of vehicles is 15 mph.

Delays of six minutes on Portfield Roundabout Westbound between A27 and A27 Chichester By-pass (Bognor Road Roundabout). Average speed five mph.

There’s said to be congestion and traffic on Portfield Roundabout Westbound between A27 and A27 Chichester By-pass (Bognor Road Roundabout). The average speed of vehicles is 5 mph.

Delays are reportedly increasing on A27 Westbound in East Sussex too in Polegate.

More updates to follow.

