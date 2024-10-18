Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here's your daily travel updates for the morning of Friday, October 18.

In Bexhill close to the A269, there are temporary traffic signals due to construction on Bolebrooke Road near Cantelupe Road which were first reported this morning.

In a road in Hove, there is no through traffic allowed. This is due to construction taking place on Wilbury Road from B2120 Cromwell Road to Eaton Road.

In Patcham, there are reports of temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Carden Avenue. The traffic signals are affecting both ways at Graham Avenue.

On the A27 near Grove Lodge Roundabout, there is reportedly delays for commuters with work traffic in full effect.

It’s the same story on the A259 Brighton Road in Lancing. There is significant congestion.

In Felpham, there have been temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Wroxham Way both ways at Stalham Way. These were reported yesterday, but are likely to be in effect today.