Sussex Traffic Updates: A27 delays and Arun works causing congestion

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 4th Nov 2024, 07:23 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 07:27 BST
Here are your morning traffic updates for Monday, November 4.

Traffic is growisng on the A27 as the morning rush continues. This is being seen predominantly near Lancing, near the roundabout at Old Shoreham Road.

Congestion is also seen in Worthing on the A27 at Grove Lodge Roundabout. Close to this roundabout, the A24 is seeing delays this morning on Warren Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is partly due to the closed road on the first exit on this roundabout on the A2025.

Here's your morning traffic updates for Sussex on Monday, November 4.placeholder image
Here's your morning traffic updates for Sussex on Monday, November 4.

There are also temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B2166 Pagham Road at Marsh Lane. This is said to be causing more traffic and delays.

The following traffic information was sourced with the help of AA Roadwatch.

Updates to follow.

Related topics:SussexA27A24Traffic
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice