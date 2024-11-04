Sussex Traffic Updates: A27 delays and Arun works causing congestion
Traffic is growisng on the A27 as the morning rush continues. This is being seen predominantly near Lancing, near the roundabout at Old Shoreham Road.
Congestion is also seen in Worthing on the A27 at Grove Lodge Roundabout. Close to this roundabout, the A24 is seeing delays this morning on Warren Road.
This is partly due to the closed road on the first exit on this roundabout on the A2025.
There are also temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B2166 Pagham Road at Marsh Lane. This is said to be causing more traffic and delays.
The following traffic information was sourced with the help of AA Roadwatch.
Updates to follow.