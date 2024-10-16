Sussex Traffic updates: A27 delays and swing bridge to open

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 16th Oct 2024, 07:41 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 07:42 BST
Here’s your daily traffic updates for the morning of Wednesday, October 16.

A road in Brighton remains closed due to school safety measures on School Road both ways from that road, Portland Road and through to Dallington Road.

Reports have seen minor of delays on Grove Lodge Roundabout Eastbound between A27 Warren Road and A27.

There are also delays of nine minutes and more on A27 Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction) and A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner). The average speed is 10 mph.

Minor delays have been reported this morning on the A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound between B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout) and A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout). The Average speed is currently 10 mph.

Newhaven swing bridge will be opening this morning at approximately 10.50 am, expect delays if you’re travelling in the town at this time.

The following news was sourced from AA Roadwatch and Sussex Traffic Watch.

