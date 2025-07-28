Sussex Traffic updates: A27 reopened following crash
The A27 is now open westbound as crews worked to recover two lorries and cleared the road after a road traffic collision.
Emergency services were called at around 9.35am on July 28 to reports of a collision on the A27 Shoreham by-pass.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service mobilised three fire engines and a heavy rescue tender to the scene, while ambulance crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) also attended the incident.
With that incident came severe delays. The A27 Westbound between A23 London Road and A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off) suffered.
In Chichester, delays are increasing on Fishbourne Roundabout Westbound at the A27 Chichester By-pass. The average speed is said to be 15 mph.
In Newhaven, a road was closed due to a police incident on Newfield Road both ways from A259 Brighton Road to Church Hill. Police have closed the road again following the police incident last week. However, it seems as if the road has now reopened, looking at AA Traffic Watch reports.
The following information was sourced with AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch.
Updates to follow.
