Sussex traffic updates: A27 road cleared following reported vehicle fire and more

Morning Traffic updates for Tuesday, April 1, including cleared A27 incident.

Earlier this morning at 6 am (on Tuesday, April 1), the A27 westbound between Falmer and Hollingbury saw a vehicle fire. The road was said to be blocked as emergency services dealt with the incident on scene. An hour later, and Sussex Traffic Updates on X has stated that the incident has been cleared. Delays are still possible.

In more A27 news, Eastbound there’s queuing traffic from Hangleton to Hollingbury due to Roadworks with temporary lane closures.

On the A27 Eastbound between the Dyke Road junction and Hollingbury, there is also one lane closed for roadworks until mid-April, delays are reportedly building during the morning.

There’s been delays of eight minutes and more on the A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and the A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

This traffic report was sourced with the help of AA road watch and Sussex Traffic Updates on X.