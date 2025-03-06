Sussex traffic updates: Evening delays on A27 and incident in Hove

Here are your evening traffic updates for Thursday, March 6.

On Portland road in Hove, the closed due to police incident. It’s from Portland Road both ways between A2023 Sackville Road and Westbourne Street. Traffic is said to be coping well. Photos on social media show a large police presence.

On the A27 Ranscombe Hill Eastbound in East Sussex, there has been traffic reported that is causing delays.

Delays of six minutes and upwards on the A22 Hailsham Bypass Southbound between Broomham Lane and A267 (Boship Roundabout) have been reported.

There’s also delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn-off) and Grand Avenue.

There’s also easing delays on the A27 Chichester Road Westbound between Arundel Road and A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.

Easing delays on the A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound between B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout) and A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout) have been reported.

The following traffic updates are sourced from the AA Road Watch. Updates to follow throughout the evening.