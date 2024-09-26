Sussex traffic updates for Thursday: reported incident on A23 and queues on A27
Here's your daily traffic update for Thursday, September 26.
According to Sussex Traffic Watch, the A23 southbound at Handcross has queuing traffic due to an incident.
There’s delays of six minutes on A259 Crookthorn Lane Eastbound between Wish Field Drive and Church Lane near Climping. The average speed is currently 15 mph. This traffic news was sourced by the AA Traffic Watch.
On the A27, there are delays of seven minutes and delays are increasing on A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.
More updates on traffic to follow.
