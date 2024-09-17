Sussex traffic updates for Wednesday: A27 delays in West Sussex
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The following information was sourced by AA Roadwatch. There’s a delay of nine minutes on the A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). The average speed is 10 mph.
There’s also of six minutes and delays increasing on A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Average speed 10 mph.
In addition to this, there’s waits of over six minutes on the A259 Crookthorn Lane Eastbound between Hoe Lane and Church lane.
Delays have been reported on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between Church Lane and Third Avenue. The average speed is 10 mph.
Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27. Average speed 10 mph.
There’s No through traffic allowed from Hove Villas to Eaton Villas due to water main work on Denmark Villas both ways.
Delays of five minutes on A259 Marine Drive Westbound between Ambleside Avenue and Park Road. Average speed 10 mph.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.