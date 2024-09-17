Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here’s your traffic updates for Wednesday, September 18. Includes delays of 10 minutes or more on A27.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following information was sourced by AA Roadwatch. There’s a delay of nine minutes on the A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). The average speed is 10 mph.

There’s also of six minutes and delays increasing on A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Average speed 10 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to this, there’s waits of over six minutes on the A259 Crookthorn Lane Eastbound between Hoe Lane and Church lane.

Here's your traffic update for Tuesday morning.

Delays have been reported on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between Church Lane and Third Avenue. The average speed is 10 mph.

Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27. Average speed 10 mph.

There’s No through traffic allowed from Hove Villas to Eaton Villas due to water main work on Denmark Villas both ways.

Delays of five minutes on A259 Marine Drive Westbound between Ambleside Avenue and Park Road. Average speed 10 mph.