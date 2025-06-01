Sussex traffic updates: main Brighton road to close for classic car run

Here are your traffic updates for Sunday in Sussex.

The London to Brighton Classic Car Run rolls out today. Cars set off from Brooklands around 8am, with arrivals expected in Brighton’s Madeira Drive from 11:30am. Madeira Drive is closed to traffic, so expect quite a few delays through Brighton.

On the A283 Steyning bypass, the road is blocked both ways and slow traffic has been reported due to a crash from A2037 to Clays Hill.

In Washington in West Sussex, there are reports of slow traffic due to a crash on the A283, The Pike Eastbound at A24.