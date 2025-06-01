Sussex traffic updates: main Brighton road to close for classic car run

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 1st Jun 2025, 11:25 BST
Here are your traffic updates for Sunday, June 1 in Sussex.

The London to Brighton Classic Car Run rolls out today. Cars set off from Brooklands around 8am, with arrivals expected in Brighton’s Madeira Drive from 11:30am. Madeira Drive is closed to traffic, so expect quite a few delays through Brighton.

On the A283 Steyning bypass, the road is blocked both ways and slow traffic has been reported due to a crash from A2037 to Clays Hill.

In Washington in West Sussex, there are reports of slow traffic due to a crash on the A283, The Pike Eastbound at A24.

