Sussex traffic updates: Road blocked and severe delays reported following crash on motorway

The AA reported that following a crash on the M23 near Crawley, queues of traffic have formed causing severe delays to motorists.

The M23 southbound between junction 9 Gatwick Airport and junction 11 A23 Pease Pottage saw delays of around 13 minutes with a reported average speed of 15 mph.

National Highways also confirmed that the left lane was closed on the M23 southbound between junctions 10 and 11.

At 6.40pm National Highways confirmed that the incident had been cleared with the AA only reporting minor delays.

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.