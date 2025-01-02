Sussex traffic updates: road closed due to 'gas leak' and A27 incident
Hailsham High street is still being reported as closed by emergency roadworks due to a gas leak in the area.
In Eastbourne, there is scheduled to be a closure both ways until February 28th. This will also affect stage coach routes in the area. A statement from the bus company on X read: “Due to a road closure on Grand Parade from 2nd January until 28th February inbound 3/3A and 99 will divert via Hippodrome and Pevensey Road into Eastbourne. Outbound from Eastbourne will divert via Seaside and Cavendish Place to serve the Pier.”
In Worthing, AA Traffic Watch are reporting ‘slow’ traffic around the area, as morning commuters start their day.
On the A27 near Lewes, the road is partially blocked and there is slow traffic due to recovery work and crash on A27 Brighton Road Eastbound from B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction) to Ashcombe Hollow (Ashcombe Roundabout).
Updates for the incident above to follow.
The information in this article was source by AA Traffic Watch, Sussex Traffic Watch and Stagecoach.
