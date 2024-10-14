Sussex Traffic updates: 'severe delays' on A259 and A27 congestion
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There are delays of around 10 minutes on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road (Coach And Horses) and A27 Sompting By-pass. Average speed is ten mph.
Delays have also been seen on the A259 Eastbound between A259 and Goring Street. Average speed ten mph.
Severe delays of 16 minutes have been reported on A259 Eastbound between A29 Shripney Road and Ferry Road. The average speed is ten mph.
Delays of eight minutes have been seen on the A259 Westbound in Colworth.
Near Newhaven, Slow traffic on A26 both ways from A27 (Beddingham Roundabout) to The Hollow. In the construction area. Bridge due to open at 09:00 on A259 South Way at Newhaven Swing Bridge. Expect delays.
The following information was sourced from the AA Roadwatch website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.