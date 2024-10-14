Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s the latest traffic updates for Monday, October 14.

There are delays of around 10 minutes on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road (Coach And Horses) and A27 Sompting By-pass. Average speed is ten mph.

Delays have also been seen on the A259 Eastbound between A259 and Goring Street. Average speed ten mph.

Severe delays of 16 minutes have been reported on A259 Eastbound between A29 Shripney Road and Ferry Road. The average speed is ten mph.

The latest traffic updates for Monday, October 14 (Photo: Sussex World).

Delays of eight minutes have been seen on the A259 Westbound in Colworth.

Near Newhaven, Slow traffic on A26 both ways from A27 (Beddingham Roundabout) to The Hollow. In the construction area. Bridge due to open at 09:00 on A259 South Way at Newhaven Swing Bridge. Expect delays.

