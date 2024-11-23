Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three road closures are in place across Sussex due to collisions.

An AA Traffic News map shows road closures are in place in Lindfield, Wiston and Lewes this morning (Saturday, November 23).

‘Emergency repairs’ are taking place on B2028 High Street in Lindfield following a serious collision, which was reported around 6.30am on Friday (November 23).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said yesterday: “Officers are responding to a collision on Ardingly Road, Lindfield, which was reported at 6.35am this morning. Stonecross Lane and Park Lane have been closed in both directions as emergency services attend the scene.

"Anyone with information about the collision is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or by email to [email protected] quoting Operation Mayford.”

Explaining why the road is still shut 24 hours later, the AA reported: “Road closed due to emergency repairs on B2028 High Street both ways from Stonecross Lane to Francis Road. Following a serious accident on 22/11.”

Meanwhile, the A283 at Wiston is closed for ‘crash investigation work’, according to the AA.

A traffic notice added: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on A283 Washington Road Eastbound from the A24 to Water Lane.”

Police officers responded to a collision on Ardingly Road, Lindfield, which was reported at 6.35am on Friday morning. Stonecross Lane and Park Lane was closed in both directions as emergency services attend the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A partial road closure is in place on the A27 at West Firle, Lewes.

The AA reported: “Reports of partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A27 both ways at Burgh Lane.”

Weather warnings are in place across the UK today (Saturday) so motorists are advised to take extra care on the roads.

In Sussex, a yellow warning for wind is in place from 9am today until 9pm tomorrow (Sunday). Strong winds, gusting up to 70mph, are expected along the Sussex coast.