Sussex Traffic: West Sussex main road reopens following car fire and delays reported on A27 roundabout

These are your morning Sussex traffic updates for Thursday, August 7.

On Bognor Road in Chichester, reports suggest congestion and delays at the A27 roundabout, with delays expected to increase.

A main road in West Sussex has reopened after a collision and car fire on Wednesday, August 6 closed it for a period of time.

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 1.15pm on Wednesday, August 6.

A diversion for traffic has been set up, as the stretch of road remains shut that evening.

The incident happened on A283 outside Steyning. This morning (Thursday, August 7), the road is now back open.

