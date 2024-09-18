Sussex train delays after fault with signalling system between Brighton and Lewes

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 18th Sep 2024, 11:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Southern reported a fault with the signalling system between Brighton and Lewes this morning (Wednesday, September 18).

The rail company first made the announcement on X at 10.30am.

They said: “A fault with the signalling system has caused some delays to trains between Brighton, Lewes, and Eastbourne. You can continue to travel using your normal route, but your journey may take up to 10 minutes longer than usual. To see if your journey has been affected, check our live map here livemap.southernrailway.com/#/SN/mapview.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pop star Kate Nash releases anthem for Lewes FC Women

Southern reported a fault with the signalling system between Brighton and Lewes this morningSouthern reported a fault with the signalling system between Brighton and Lewes this morning
Southern reported a fault with the signalling system between Brighton and Lewes this morning

At 11am Southern issued an update, saying that investigations had revealed the fault was caused by a power surge.

They said: “This has been rectified on most routes. Trains which run from Brighton towards Lewes and Eastbourne have now returned to normal. Trains which run from Haywards Heath to Lewes via Plumpton may still be delayed up to 10 minutes.”

Related topics:BrightonTrainsSussexEastbourneHaywards Heath

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.