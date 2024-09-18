Sussex train delays after fault with signalling system between Brighton and Lewes
The rail company first made the announcement on X at 10.30am.
They said: “A fault with the signalling system has caused some delays to trains between Brighton, Lewes, and Eastbourne. You can continue to travel using your normal route, but your journey may take up to 10 minutes longer than usual. To see if your journey has been affected, check our live map here livemap.southernrailway.com/#/SN/mapview.”
At 11am Southern issued an update, saying that investigations had revealed the fault was caused by a power surge.
They said: “This has been rectified on most routes. Trains which run from Brighton towards Lewes and Eastbourne have now returned to normal. Trains which run from Haywards Heath to Lewes via Plumpton may still be delayed up to 10 minutes.”
