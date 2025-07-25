Sussex train delays: full list of updated, changed and suspended services for Southern Rail
Due to delays across many railway lines in Sussex on the morning of Friday, July 25, Southern Rail has released a new service update list for commuters today.
Here are the new service updates, following delays on the morning of Friday, July 25:
- Gatwick Express services between Brighton and London Victoria will run between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport only
- Southern services that run between Ore and London Victoria are suspended
- Southern services that run between Littlehampton and London Victoria via Hove are being diverted to run via Horsham
- Thameslink services between Brighton and Cambridge have been suspended
- Thameslink services between Brighton and Bedford will run between Three Bridges and Bedford only
Updates to follow on the situation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.