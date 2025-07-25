Sussex train delays: full list of updated, changed and suspended services for Southern Rail

Published 25th Jul 2025, 08:17 BST
Due to delays across many railway lines in Sussex on the morning of Friday, July 25, Southern Rail has released a new service update list for commuters today.

Here are the new service updates, following delays on the morning of Friday, July 25:

  • Gatwick Express services between Brighton and London Victoria will run between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport only
  • Southern services that run between Ore and London Victoria are suspended
  • Southern services that run between Littlehampton and London Victoria via Hove are being diverted to run via Horsham
  • Thameslink services between Brighton and Cambridge have been suspended
  • Thameslink services between Brighton and Bedford will run between Three Bridges and Bedford only

Updates to follow on the situation.

