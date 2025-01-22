Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southern has announced that there are delays on train services towards London this morning (Wednesday, January 22).

At 4.38am Southern announced on X that a fault with the signalling system between Haywards Heath/Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport meant services would be subject to ‘delays, amendments and cancellations’.

They said: “This fault with the signalling system is the same that affected services yesterday, as the fault has reoccurred.”

At 4.55am Southern said: “Gatwick Express – Services between Brighton, Gatwick Airport and London Victoria will be suspended. Thameslink – Services that run between Three Bridges and Bedford are suspended. Services between Horsham and Peterborough will stop additionally at Earlswood and Salfords in both directions.

“Southern – Services that run between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria are suspended. Services between Littlehampton and London Victoria will stop additionally at Three Bridges in both directions. Other alterations and cancellations are possible, meaning some stops may be cancelled, or services will restart/terminate at different stations than normal.”

People can check their journey before travelling at nationalrail.co.uk or by using the Southern app.

Southern said at 5.09am: “Tickets will be accepted for no extra cost on the following: Southern and Thameslink services on any reasonable route including between Brighton/Hove, Gatwick Airport and London. London Underground on any reasonable route including between London Terminals.”

Southern warned that people’s journeys could take 15-30 minutes longer.

At 5.41am Southern announced: “Network Rail technicians have been working overnight to fix the fault, but unfortunately it has reoccurred. The team remains on site and work is ongoing to investigate the cause and attempt to carry out a successful fix. This is affecting delaying services towards London, as trains are having to run using the ‘slow lines’.”