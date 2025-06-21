Sussex train lines no longer blocked after Southern announces 'urgent repairs' in morning

Southern announced this morning (Saturday, June 21) that urgent repairs were needed to the track between Lewes and Haywards Heath.

Southern continued: “If you’re travelling from Cooksbridge or Plumpton towards Haywards Heath and beyond. You will need to catch a service to Lewes and travel via Brighton. We recommend you allow an additional 30 minutes for your journey this morning. If you are travelling to Cooksbridge or Plumpton, from the direction of Lewes. You will have to stay on the train to Haywards Heath (via Brighton), where you can change for a return service to your station. Tickets are being accepted at no extra cost on Thameslink services between Brighton, Gatwick Airport and East Croydon. Our alternative route maps are here to assist with re-planning your journey. No trains can call at Cooksbridge and Plumpton in the direction of Haywards Heath. Trains travelling southbound towards Lewes can continue to run as normal. Please make sure to check your journey using live departure boards before arriving at the station.”