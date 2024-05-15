Sussex train timetable to change next month: Everything you need to know
Until Saturday, June 1, journey planners are showing the service Southern Rail is ‘currently running’. After that date, from Monday to Saturday, there will be changes on the West Coastway route.
A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “This is to improve the reliability of our service in this area and to provide faster regional journeys between Brighton, Chichester and Southampton, and for connections to the West of England.”
The new Monday to Saturday timetable will be formed of:
– Half-hourly service between Brighton and Southampton Central;
– Hourly service between Brighton and Portsmouth & Southsea;
– Half-hourly service between London Victoria and Portsmouth Harbour/Bognor Regis. These trains attach and detach at Horsham;
– Half-hourly service between London Victoria and Littlehampton via Hove;
– Hourly stopping service (all stations) between Brighton and Chichester via Littlehampton;
– Half-hourly shuttle services between Bognor Regis and Barnham;
– Customers travelling between Southampton Central and London Victoria via Gatwick Airport will need to change trains at Barnham or Chichester;
– The Sunday service will be largely unchanged, except for some minor re-timing.
It has also been revealed that – from Mondays to Fridays – the 06:31 Epsom to London Victoria service will now start from Horsham at 05:49.
The 17:25 London Victoria to Epsom service ‘will be extended to Horsham’, Southern said.
Meanwhile, the 06:05 Littlehampton to London Bridge, and the 17:33 London Bridge to Littlehampton service will run on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday only.
