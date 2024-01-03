Here is your morning travel report for Sussex on Wednesday, January 3.

Road closures are still in place across the county after the UK felt the wrath of Storm Henk on Tuesday. Winds of 94mph reportedly hit parts of the country.

The A21 in East Sussex remains closed this morning.

An AA Traffic News report reads: “Road closed due to fallen tree and earlier crash on A21 both ways between Marley Lane and Whatlington Road. Closed since 17.10 yesterday. Overnight a tree has also been uprooted, and come down onto power lines.

The tree has closed part of the main road this afternoon. Picture: Hastings Police

"Partially blocked and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on B2244 The Street both ways near Brede Lane. Not helped by traffic diverting around the A21 closure.”

There have also been delays on the A21 at Flimwell after the traffic lights failed earlier this morning.

In Bexhill, Peartree Lane remains closed both ways due to a fallen tree. Tree is slow both ways from A269 Ninfield Road to Turkey Road. Motorists are advised to approach with care.

Roadworks with temporary lights are reportedly continuing to cause delays in both directions on the A259 at Little Common.

An AA report for Uckfield read: “Road closed due to flooding on Sharpsbridge Lane both ways between Shortbridge Road and Mackerels Rocks.”

The A22 has reopened northbound between the Cophall roundabout in Polegate and South Road roundabout in Hailsham after an incident was reported earlier this morning.

Over in West Sussex, a cyclist has been involved in a collision this morning.

An AA report for Worthing read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, a car and a cyclist involved on Romany Road both ways at Carisbrooke Drive.”

Slow traffic has been reported on the A27 and A259 in the Chichester and Arun districts.

A traffic report for the Hassocks area read: “Road closed due to fallen tree and fallen power cables on Underhill Lane both ways between A273 Clayton Hill and Lodge Lane.”

West Chiltington Road – a key route between the A259 Pulborough and West Chiltington – remains closed at Panners Drive following flooding and ‘severe damage’ to the road surface. Click here to read the latest.

Delays are also being experienced by people travelling by train this morning.

Southern Rail reported a fault with the signalling system between Portsmouth Harbour and Bognor Regis, with services cancelled or delayed.

"Services that usually run to/from Portsmouth Harbour to Brighton will either terminate/restart from Chichester or Bognor Regis,” a Southern spokesperson said.

"Services that usually run to/from Portsmouth & Southsea to Littlehampton will start/terminate at Havant instead of Portsmouth & Southsea.

"Services that usually run from Portsmouth Harbour to London Victoria is expected to run as scheduled.