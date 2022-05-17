A27 Shoreham Bypass is partially blocked westbound due to a stalled vehicle on A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off).

Delays are increasing on A27 Sompting Bypass eastbound in West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is also slow traffic on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and First Avenue.

Sussex evening traffic report

Minor delays have been reported on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Lambleys Lane (Lyons Farm Traffic Lights) and Beeches Avenue.

In Chichester, there is slow traffic on Portfield Roundabout westbound between Chichester Bypass and A27 Chichester Bypass (Bognor Bridge roundabout).

In Horsham, there is heavy traffic on B2195 Crawley Road eastbound at A264 (Moorhead roundabout).

Over in East Sussex, temporary traffic lights are causing delays on A259 Bexhill Road Eastbound at Bulverhythe Road.