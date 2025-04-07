Sussex travel: A27 lane closures continue to cause significant delays this morning

Here are your traffic updates for Monday, April 7.

Here are your Sussex traffic updates for the morning of Monday, April 7.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delays have been reported on the Whyke Roundabout Eastbound between A27 Chichester By-pass and A27 Chichester By-pass (Bognor Road Roundabout). The average is approximately speed 10 mph.

There is also queueing traffic on A27 both ways from A23 London Road to Carden Avenue (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction) in the construction area.The lane closure is in place both ways, which is continuing to cause mass delays. Expect your journey to be extended by at least 20 to 30 minutes if travelling around this area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the A259 Brighton Road in Newhaven, roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays at peak times, including the morning.

The following information was sourced from AA Roadwatch and Sussex Traffic Watch.