Sussex travel: A27 works continue to cause significant delays

Here are your Sussex morning traffic updates for Friday, April 25.

There is queuing traffic on A27 Brighton Bypass both ways near Carden Avenue (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction). This is still due to the construction works in and around the area.

There have also been reports of congestion on the A27 The Causeway Westbound in West Sussex. The average speed is approximately 15 mph.

Still on the A27, delays have been logged on Grove Lodge Roundabout Eastbound between A27 Warren Road and A27 in Worthing. The average speed is approximately 10 mph.

In Chichester, expect traffic on A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound between A27 and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout), where the average speed is 10 mph.

The following information was sourced with the AA Road Watch website.