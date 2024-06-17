Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Traffic is queueing on the A27 this morning (Monday, June 17) as ‘emergency repairs’ are carried out in Shoreham following a collision.

A car colliding with the central reservation barrier yesterday morning (Sunday) caused the A27 to be closed westbound between the A283 and A2025, according to National Highways South East.

Traffic was diverted following the incident and traffic was forced to queue for nearly a mile.

As of this morning, a lane and the exit ramp at the Shoreham Flyover are closed while repairs to the bridge take place.

Photos from yesterday showed heavy traffic on the A27 near Shoreham. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Traffic is currently queueing in the area with ‘severe’ delays of nearly half an hour on the A27 Old Shoreham Road Eastbound, according to AA Traffic News.