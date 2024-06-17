Sussex travel and traffic: Delays on A27 as 'emergency repairs' take place following collision
A car colliding with the central reservation barrier yesterday morning (Sunday) caused the A27 to be closed westbound between the A283 and A2025, according to National Highways South East.
Traffic was diverted following the incident and traffic was forced to queue for nearly a mile.
As of this morning, a lane and the exit ramp at the Shoreham Flyover are closed while repairs to the bridge take place.
Traffic is currently queueing in the area with ‘severe’ delays of nearly half an hour on the A27 Old Shoreham Road Eastbound, according to AA Traffic News.
There are also delays of eight minutes – and increasing – at the bypass between A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off) and A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off).
