Sussex travel and traffic: Delays on A27 as 'emergency repairs' take place following collision

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 17th Jun 2024, 08:01 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 08:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Traffic is queueing on the A27 this morning (Monday, June 17) as ‘emergency repairs’ are carried out in Shoreham following a collision.

A car colliding with the central reservation barrier yesterday morning (Sunday) caused the A27 to be closed westbound between the A283 and A2025, according to National Highways South East.

Traffic was diverted following the incident and traffic was forced to queue for nearly a mile.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As of this morning, a lane and the exit ramp at the Shoreham Flyover are closed while repairs to the bridge take place.

Photos from yesterday showed heavy traffic on the A27 near Shoreham. Photo: Eddie MitchellPhotos from yesterday showed heavy traffic on the A27 near Shoreham. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Photos from yesterday showed heavy traffic on the A27 near Shoreham. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Traffic is currently queueing in the area with ‘severe’ delays of nearly half an hour on the A27 Old Shoreham Road Eastbound, according to AA Traffic News.

There are also delays of eight minutes – and increasing – at the bypass between A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off) and A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off).

Related topics:A27SussexShorehamTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.