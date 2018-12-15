Sussex travel bulletin: Fire closes road for motorists

A fire that broke out at a building on an industrial estate has closed off a road to motorists this morning (Saturday, December 15).

The blaze happened yesterday evening in Station Road, Hailsham.

Fire services are still at the scene.

According to the AA the road is closed in both directions.

On the trains, a fault with the signalling system between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport means fewer trains are able to run on some lines, Southern said.

Train services running through these stations may be delayed or revised and disruption is expected to continue until 10am.

Elsewhere in the county all train routes through Lewes are closed due to engineering works.

Replacement buses will run between Haywards Heath and Polegate, with additional buses between Haywards Heath and Lewes, as well as between Brighton and Seaford/Polegate, with additional buses running between Lewes and Seaford)