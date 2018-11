Here is this morning’s travel bulletin for the county, according to the AA

* Slow traffic on the A24 Warren Road Eastbound from A27 Crockhurst Hill (Offington Corner) to A27 Grove Lodge Roundabout (Grove Lodge Roundabout).

* Slow traffic on the A229 Highgate Hill both ways at A268 High Street (Royal Oak Traffic Lights). Traffic is slow to move through Hawkhurst.

* Slow traffic on A21 Northbound at Fair Lane in the construction area, with temporary traffic lights in operation.