Sussex travel: Car fire near Gatwick Airport closes road

By Richard Gladstone
Published 4th Dec 2024, 06:51 BST
A car fire has closed part of the M23 near Gatwick Airport this morning (Wednesday, December 4).

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 5.05am today.

Two lanes are currently closed, the AA said.

The incident is causing long delays for motorists.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Long delays and two lanes closed due to car fire on M23 Southbound from J8 M25 to J9 (Gatwick Airport). Four miles after the M25. Lanes one and two (of four) reopened at 5.45am, after a 45-minute hold.”

We will have more as we get it.

