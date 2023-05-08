Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex travel: Delays expected on the A27 near Amex Stadium ahead of Brighton v Everton game

Delays on the roads are expected today as football fans make their way to the Amex Stadium for the Brighton and Everton game.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 8th May 2023, 13:57 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 13:57 BST

Brighton and Hove Travel has warned travellers that the Falmer area will be ‘extremely busy’ before and after the game which kicks off at 5.30pm.

Delays are likely on all approaches to the stadium in Falmer, including the A27 eastbound and the A23 southbound.

There is already heavy congestion along Falmer Road on the B2123.

Delays are expected on the roads today as football fans make their way to the Amex Stadium for the Brighton and Everton game.

Brighton and Hove Albion has also released information to fans travelling by train and has warned them to check the Southern Rail website before departure.

They added that trains departing from Falmer following the match will not stop at Moulsecoomb or London Road.

For more travel information, visit the Albion website.

Related topics:Amex StadiumBrightonEvertonA27Sussex