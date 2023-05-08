Delays on the roads are expected today as football fans make their way to the Amex Stadium for the Brighton and Everton game.

Brighton and Hove Travel has warned travellers that the Falmer area will be ‘extremely busy’ before and after the game which kicks off at 5.30pm.

Delays are likely on all approaches to the stadium in Falmer, including the A27 eastbound and the A23 southbound.

There is already heavy congestion along Falmer Road on the B2123.

Brighton and Hove Albion has also released information to fans travelling by train and has warned them to check the Southern Rail website before departure.

