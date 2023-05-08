Brighton and Hove Travel has warned travellers that the Falmer area will be ‘extremely busy’ before and after the game which kicks off at 5.30pm.
Delays are likely on all approaches to the stadium in Falmer, including the A27 eastbound and the A23 southbound.
There is already heavy congestion along Falmer Road on the B2123.
Brighton and Hove Albion has also released information to fans travelling by train and has warned them to check the Southern Rail website before departure.
They added that trains departing from Falmer following the match will not stop at Moulsecoomb or London Road.