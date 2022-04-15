Sussex travel: Evening update for Friday April 15

Sussex traffic and travel (photo by S Robards)

Due to the Good Friday walk Lewes High Street is closed from 5.45pm–6.30pm.

A259 at Newhaven – earlier delays following the swing bridge opening and incident on the flyover have cleared.

A283 north of Petworth – ongoing incident means the road remains closed until further notice. West Sussex Fire & Rescue confirmed a single vehicle road traffic collision has taken place and emergency services are on the scene.

Stagecoach is running a Sunday timetable on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday (April 15–18). You can find out more about Easter bank holiday weekend bus services here.