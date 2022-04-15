Sussex travel: Evening update for Friday April 15

Due to the Good Friday walk Lewes High Street is closed from 5.45pm–6.30pm.
A259 at Newhaven – earlier delays following the swing bridge opening and incident on the flyover have cleared.
A283 north of Petworth – ongoing incident means the road remains closed until further notice. West Sussex Fire & Rescue confirmed a single vehicle road traffic collision has taken place and emergency services are on the scene.
Stagecoach is running a Sunday timetable on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday (April 15–18). You can find out more about Easter bank holiday weekend bus services here.
There will be no Southern services to and from London Victoria all weekend.