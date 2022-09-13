Sussex travel for September 13: B2102 Ringmer turn off closed both ways as crash investigation takes place

The B2102 between the B2192 Heathfield / Ringmer turn-off and Possingworth Lane is closed due to a crash investigation taking place.

AA suggest that the crash took place around 8pm last night – between Uckfield and Heathfield.

In Crawley, there have been reports of a vehicle fire, leading to slow traffic on the M23 Northbound near the J10 A264 Copthorne Way.

Sussex travel

Delays of more than four minutes are to be expected.

Slow traffic is reported on the A22 Wynchbrook both ways between Crowborough Road and the A275 Lewes Road at Wych Cross.

There are delays of at least three minutes on the A27 Shoreham By-Pass Eastbound between Manor Road and the A283 Steyning Road at the Steyning turn off. Vehicles are travelling at an average speed 15 mph.

Drivers near Worthing should also expect severe delays of eleven minutes and increasing on the A27 Eastbound in West Sussex – average speed five mph.

In Chichester, there are delays of two minutes on the A27 Eastbound between the A27 Emsworth Services and the A259 Cathedral Way at the Fishbourne Roundabout – average vehicle speed of 20 mph.

In East Sussex, severe delays of twelve minutes are reported on the A259 Marine Drive Westbound between Sutton Avenue and Arundel Drive West.