Sussex travel for September 14: Severe delays on A280 Long Furlong Northbound

Sussex travel

The AA is reporting severe delays of ten minutes on the A280 Long Furlong Northbound between Coldharbour Lane and the A24 Findon By-Pass at Findon Roundabout.

Vehicles are said to be travelling at an average speed of ten mph.

There are also delays of four minutes on the A24 London Road Northbound between the A24 and the A283 The Pike.

Further delays of seven minutes and increasing in East Sussex on the A22 Northbound between the A22 and Coldharbour Road.

There are temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on the A283 The Pike near The Timber Yard.

There is also Temporary traffic signals due to construction on the A26 near Cobdown Lane and on the B2089 near Beacon Lane due to gas main work.

Queueing traffic is starting to form on the A27 Lyminster Road Westbound before the A284 at the Crossbush Junction.

The AA says there has been a traffic signal failure on A270 Old Shoreham Road both ways at A293 – but traffic is coping well so far.