Sussex travel for September 8: Flooding seen across the region
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Thursday, September 8.
There is also queuing traffic eastbound on the A259 approaching Shoreham.
One lane has been blocked and queuing traffic has been seen westbound on the A27 by the Southwick Tunnel due to a stalled car and flooding, according to the AA.
Most Popular
The AA said the incident happened between the A293 and the A270 Upper Shoreham Road at around 5.15am.
There is heavy traffic westbound on the A27 north of Portslade.
A resident said on social media that there is also flooding across both carriageways on the A272 west of the Maresfield bypass.
Roadworks are taking place on the A259 in both directions between the A27 and the A269 Bexhill West from 9.30am-3.30pm.