Sussex travel for September 8: Flooding seen across the region

Sussex traffic and travel

Heavy traffic has been seen eastbound on the A27 and A24 by Worthing and Lancing.

There is also queuing traffic eastbound on the A259 approaching Shoreham.

One lane has been blocked and queuing traffic has been seen westbound on the A27 by the Southwick Tunnel due to a stalled car and flooding, according to the AA.

The AA said the incident happened between the A293 and the A270 Upper Shoreham Road at around 5.15am.

There is heavy traffic westbound on the A27 north of Portslade.

A resident said on social media that there is also flooding across both carriageways on the A272 west of the Maresfield bypass.