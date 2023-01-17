Sussex travel: Here are 7 ways to protect a car from ice damage, according to experts

Motorists in Sussex have been warned to take steps to prevent their cars being damaged by ice as more bad weather threatens to batter the UK.

As temperatures plummet rain water can form icy shards and splinters capable of piercing tyres and causing accidents, experts have warned.

Ice covered windscreens can also weaken the glass and can even lead to shattering if the window already has chips or other flaws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can also leave paintwork more vulnerable to corrosion making a car rust more quickly, the experts have warned.

Traffic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prolonged periods of cold weather may also cause tyres to lose pressure and deflate, making journeys more perilous.

Tim Alcock, from LeaseCar.uk, said: “It’s important for all drivers to take extra care of their vehicles when during harsh winter weather. Most drivers probably underestimate the potential damage which ice in particular can do to a car’s paintwork and tyres. We are all aware of the road safety issues around driving on ice but few of us understand how a cold snap can impact our vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Luckily there are a few simple steps drivers can take to protect their cars from the worst effects of snow, frost and ice. We’re urging all motorists to follow our advice to protect their vehicles from any external damage during the cold snap.”

Here are seven tips to follow from LeaseCar.uk:

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Magnetic windscreen covers

Having a cover on the windscreen can help protect the glass from the build-up of snow and ice in the chilly mornings. They can also protect the screen from shattering, as harsh cold weather can cause breakage if there are chips in the glass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Regular car washes

It’s important to make sure your vehicle is clean even during winter weather. Washing the car regularly removes the build-up of dirt and rust from damaging the paintwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Wax

Waxing the car is another way to give your vehicle’s paintwork extra protection against long-term deterioration, as it forms another layer against snow and frost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Regularly inflate tyres

Driving in heavy rain and on ice can lead to quicker deflation of tyres, so it’s important to regularly check the tyre pressure. It can also result in internal damage to the engine if you’re driving on underinflated tyres as it will work harder to cope in the winter conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Park under shelter

If possible, park the car under some shelter to prevent snow from falling directly onto the car’s exterior. It can decrease the chances of winter weather damaging the bodywork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Paint protector film

The paintwork can become easily damaged by ice and snow. Paint protector film is a clear wrap that goes on the car to prevent any scratches from the weather from impacting the paintwork. Make sure to get it fitted by professionals to ensure the best protection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Wrap up the mirrors