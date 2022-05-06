Sussex travel: Here is your evening travel update for Friday, May 6

A272 Cowfold - Slow traffic on A272 both ways at A281 (Village Hall Roundabout).

B2116 High Cross - Reports of stalled vehicle on B2116 at Twineham Lane. Traffic is coping well.

A27 near Lancing - Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

Your morning Sussex travel update

Crockhurst Hill, Worthing - Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays increasing on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27. Average speed ten mph.

A27 near Worthing - Delays of six minutes and delays easing on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between Dankton Lane and Charmandean Lane. Average speed five mph.

A27 near Worthing - Queuing traffic on A27 Upper Brighton Road both ways at A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout).

A27 near Arundel - Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A27 The Causeway Eastbound in West Sussex. Average speed ten mph.

A27 near Arundel - Slow traffic on A27 The Causeway at The Causeway (Causeway Roundabout).

Whyke Roundabout, Chichester - Delays of six minutes on Whyke Roundabout Eastbound between A27 Chichester By-Pass and A27 Chichester By-Pass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout). Average speed five mph.

Portfield Roundabout, Chichester - Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays easing on Portfield Roundabout Westbound between Chichester By Pass and A27 Chichester By-Pass (Whyke Roundabout). Average speed five mph.

A27 Chichester Bypass - Queuing traffic on A27 Chichester Bypass Westbound at A286 (Stockbridge Roundabout).

B2123 near Falmer - Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on B2123 Falmer Road Southbound between A27 Falmer Hill (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction) and Millyard Crescent. Average speed ten mph.

A259 Newhaven - Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A259 Brighton Road Westbound between Mill Drove and Newfield Road. Average speed five mph.

A21 near Hastings - Slow traffic on A21 Sedlescombe Road North at A2101 St Helen's Road.

A2690 near Hastings - Slow traffic on A2690 Queensway at A2100.

A22 near East Grinstead - Slow traffic on A22 London Road both ways between Felbridge (The Star Inn traffic lights) and East Grinstead.

Ifield Avenue, Crawley - Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, three vehicles involved on Ifield Avenue around A23 Crawley Avenue.

A264 near Broadbridge Heath - Slow traffic on A264 Five Oaks Road at A281. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights in place.

Southern, Thameslink rail services - Delays of up to 20 minutes and some cancellations on Southern and Thameslink between Three Bridges and Horsham.

Emergency services dealing with an earlier incident.