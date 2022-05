Here is your evening Sussex travel update for Monday, May 2.

There is heavy traffic westbound on the A259 by Brighton Pier.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists could face delays in and around Hastings due to the May Day Bike Run.

Traffic news

A number of buses in the area have had to use diverted routes.

A build-up of traffic has also been seen in both directions in Pelham Place and northbound on the A21 approaching Old Roar Road, Hastings.