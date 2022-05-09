Sussex travel: Here is your evening travel update for Monday, May 9

One lane of the westbound slip road onto the A27 from the A285 will be closed from 9pm–6am due to roadworks.

The A27 will have a lane closed in both directions between the junctions with the A23 and the A270 Brighton East, and between the A277 and A23, from 8pm–6am until May 14.

The A27 westbound exit slip onto the A270 will also be closed from 8pm-6am until May 14.

Traffic news

A lane will be closed northbound on the A23 between the A272 and the M23 from 8pm–6am.

Emergency barrier repairs are planned to cause delays on the A259 in both directions between the A269 Bexhill West and the A27 from 8pm–4am.

Two of four lanes will be closed on the A23 between J8 and J9 from 8pm–6am until May 14 due to roadworks.

The A27 eastbound will have a lane closed between the A24 South and the A2025 due to litter clearance.

The closure will be in place from 8pm–6am.

Heavy traffic has been seen on the A27 eastbound approaching Chichester.