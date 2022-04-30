Sussex travel: Here is your evening travel update for Saturday, April 30

Here is your evening Sussex travel update for Saturday, April 30.

Emergency roadworks are planned to take place on the A27 in both directions between the A2025 and the A24 South from 7pm–5.30am.

There is a build-up of traffic southbound on Brighton Road, Crawley, heading towards the M23.

Traffic news

Traffic has been seen again in both directions on Seaside in Eastbourne between Princes Park Health Centre and Lottbridge Drove.

Due to ‘various roadworks’ in Eastbourne, Stagecoach said it is experiencing delays of up to 30–40 minutes.