Sussex travel: Here is your evening travel update for Sunday, April 3

One lane will be closed from 8pm tonight for roadworks between the A23 and the junction with the A277 near Lewes.
The A27 near Goring Castle is open again after a four-vehicle collision blocked one lane earlier today.
A stretch of road is open again on the A281 near Horsham after a collision. Read the story here.
Southern Rail is still running rail replacement buses between Three Bridges and Brighton/Lewes.
A2690 near Hastings – AA Traffic News said there have been reports of sheep on the A2690 Queensway between A2691 and B2092. Drivers are advised to approach with care.
Junction Road, Burgess Hill – this road is closed due to construction work on a level crossing. The road is closed both ways between Cants Lane and Ravenswood Road.
A259 Seaford – temporary traffic signals are in place because of construction work near The Cuckmere Inn.
A22 Nutley – there are temporary traffic signals for water main work on A22 High Street near St James Church.
A267 Little London Road, near Horam – there are temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on this road at Hanging Birch Lane.
B2128, Cranleigh – there are temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B2128 Horsham Road at Avenue Road.
A27 Lancing – lanes are closed for construction on A27 Upper Brighton Road both ways from A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout) to Busticle Lane (Hilllbarn Traffic Lights).