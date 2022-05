Here is your evening Sussex travel update for Sunday, May 1.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists could face delays by Midhurst Close in Crawley due to an ongoing incident involving emergency services.

Traffic news

An eye-witness said one lane was closed in Edward Street, Brighton earlier due to a collision - although the AA says there is currently no closure in place.

A number of buses were unable to run earlier today due to the closure.