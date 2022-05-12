Sussex travel: Here is your evening travel update for Thursday, May 12

The A27 will have a lane closed in both directions between the junctions with the A23 and the A270 Brighton East, and between the A277 and A23, from 8pm–6am until May 14.The A27 westbound exit slip onto the A270 will also be closed from 8pm-6am until May 14.Two of four lanes are set to be closed on the A23 between J8 and J9 from the same times until May 14 due to roadworks.