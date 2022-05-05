Sussex travel: Here is your evening travel update for Thursday, May 5

A272 Cowfold - Slow traffic on A272 both ways around A281 (Village Hall Roundabout).
Grove Lodge Roundabout, Worthing - Delays of two minutes and delays easing on Grove Lodge Roundabout Westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner). Average speed 15 mph.
A27 near Worthing - Delays of one minute on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between Church Lane and Charmandean Lane. Average speed 15 mph.
A27 near Worthing - Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A27 Sompting By-Pass Eastbound between Half Moon Lane and Upper Brighton Road. Average speed ten mph.
A27 near Lancing - Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and Grand Avenue. Average speed 15 mph.
A259 near Lancing - Lane closed due to construction on A259 Brighton Road at Western Road.
A259, Colworth - Reports of heavy traffic due to bags and straps on road on A259 around Colworth turn off.
A27 near Chichester - Queuing traffic on A27 Chichester By-Pass both ways at A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout). Congestion to Further delays building on Bognor Road (A259). Usual delays at this time of day.
A27, near West Ashling - Reports of stalled vehicle on A27 around West Ashling. Traffic is coping well.
A27, Southwick Hill Tunnel - Road closed due to technical problems on A27 Southwick Hill Tunnel both ways from A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) to A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off). Traffic is coping well.
A293 near Portslade - Slow traffic on A293 Northbound at Hangleton Lane.
B2123, Brighton - Delays on B2123 Falmer Road Southbound around Warren Road. Congestion to further delays on Warren Road eastbound. Usual delays up to the lights in the centre of Woodingdean.