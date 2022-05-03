Sussex travel: Here is your evening travel update for Tuesday, May 3

A264 near Broadbridge Heath - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A264 Five Oaks Road near A281.
A264 Horsham - Slow traffic on A264 Eastbound between A24 (Great Daux Roundabout) and Rusper Road (Rusper Road roundabout). In the roadworks area.
A23 Crawley - Slow traffic on A23 Crawley Avenue around A2220 Horsham Road (Cheals Roundabout).
A265 near Heathfield - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A265 Mutton Hall Hill near The Kitchen Showroom.
A267 near Heathfield - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A267 near Pook Reed Lane.
B2203 near Maynards Green - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on B2203 at West Street Lane.
B2192 near Uckfield - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on B2192 around Bushbury Lane.
A272 Newick - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A272 Western Road at Woodbine Lane.
A2100 Battle - Very slow traffic on A2100 High Street near Mount Street. In the construction area.
A2690 near Hastings - Slow traffic on A2690 Queensway around A2100.
Parker Road, Hastings - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Parker Road at Firtree Road.
A259 near Hastings - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on A259 Bexhill Road at Seaside Way.
A259 near Hastings - Queuing traffic on A259 Bexhill Road both ways around the Bull Inn. Congestion to St Leonards' seafront. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights.
A23 near Brighton - Slow traffic on A23 Patcham By-Pass near Old London Road. In the construction area.
B2123 Falmer Road near Brighton - Very slow traffic on B2123 Falmer Road around Bexhill Road.
A259 near Shoreham - Slow traffic on A259 High Street around A283 Old Shoreham Road (The Bridge Inn roundabout).
A27 near Lancing - Delays of five minutes and delays easing on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.
Crockhurst Hill near Worthing - Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Upper Brighton Road. Average speed ten mph.
A27 near Worthing - Slow traffic on A27 Upper Brighton Road around A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout).
Sompting By-Pass - Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on Sompting By-Pass Westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner). Average speed ten mph.
A284 Wick - Slow traffic on A284 Lyminster Road at A259.
A27 near Chichester - Very slow traffic on A27 Chichester By-Pass around A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).
Rail services are at a stand on Southern between Worthing and Hove. Emergency services are dealing with an incident at East Worthing.
Southern's Control teams have requested rail replacement buses to run from Worthing/Hove, but these have not yet been confirmed.
In the mean time, tickets will be accepted on Brighton & Hove Buses between Brighton and Shoreham and Stagecoach 700 Route 700