Sussex travel: Here is your evening travel update for Tuesday, May 3

A264 near Broadbridge Heath - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A264 Five Oaks Road near A281.

A264 Horsham - Slow traffic on A264 Eastbound between A24 (Great Daux Roundabout) and Rusper Road (Rusper Road roundabout). In the roadworks area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A23 Crawley - Slow traffic on A23 Crawley Avenue around A2220 Horsham Road (Cheals Roundabout).

Your morning Sussex travel update

A265 near Heathfield - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A265 Mutton Hall Hill near The Kitchen Showroom.

A267 near Heathfield - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A267 near Pook Reed Lane.

B2203 near Maynards Green - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on B2203 at West Street Lane.

B2192 near Uckfield - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on B2192 around Bushbury Lane.

A272 Newick - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A272 Western Road at Woodbine Lane.

A2100 Battle - Very slow traffic on A2100 High Street near Mount Street. In the construction area.

A2690 near Hastings - Slow traffic on A2690 Queensway around A2100.

Parker Road, Hastings - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Parker Road at Firtree Road.

A259 near Hastings - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on A259 Bexhill Road at Seaside Way.

A259 near Hastings - Queuing traffic on A259 Bexhill Road both ways around the Bull Inn. Congestion to St Leonards' seafront. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights.

A23 near Brighton - Slow traffic on A23 Patcham By-Pass near Old London Road. In the construction area.

B2123 Falmer Road near Brighton - Very slow traffic on B2123 Falmer Road around Bexhill Road.

A259 near Shoreham - Slow traffic on A259 High Street around A283 Old Shoreham Road (The Bridge Inn roundabout).

A27 near Lancing - Delays of five minutes and delays easing on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.

Crockhurst Hill near Worthing - Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Upper Brighton Road. Average speed ten mph.

A27 near Worthing - Slow traffic on A27 Upper Brighton Road around A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout).

Sompting By-Pass - Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on Sompting By-Pass Westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner). Average speed ten mph.

A284 Wick - Slow traffic on A284 Lyminster Road at A259.

A27 near Chichester - Very slow traffic on A27 Chichester By-Pass around A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).

Rail services are at a stand on Southern between Worthing and Hove. Emergency services are dealing with an incident at East Worthing.

Southern's Control teams have requested rail replacement buses to run from Worthing/Hove, but these have not yet been confirmed.