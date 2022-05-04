Sussex travel: Here is your evening travel update for Wednesday, May 4

A23 Pease Pottage - Reports of crash on A23 around M23 J11 (Pease Pottage). Traffic is coping well. Reports suggest a car has spun out of control.

A259 near St Leonards - Queuing traffic on A259 Bexhill Road both ways around the Bull Inn. Congestion to St Leonards. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights.

A259 near Hastings seafront - Road closure and three-way lights between Robertson Street and Harold Place. Delays on all approaches.

Your morning Sussex travel update

A27 near Lancing - Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and Grand Avenue. Average speed 15 mph.

A27 near Lancing - Delays on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout). Usual delays heading towards Worthing.

Crockhurst Hill, Worthing - Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Crockhurst Hill and A27 Upper Brighton Road. Average speed ten mph.

A27 near Worthing - Delays of two minutes on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between Church Lane and Charmandean Lane. Average speed ten mph.

A24 near Worthing - Slow traffic on A24 Broadwater Street West Southbound at A27 Upper Brighton Road (Grove Lodge Roundabout). Congestion to Findon Valley. Further delays on A27 westbound.

Grove Lodge Roundabout, Worthing - Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on Grove Lodge Roundabout Westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner). Average speed ten mph.

A286 near Chichester - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A286 Northgate between Westgate and Alderman's Walk.

A27 near Fishbourne - Delays on A27 both ways from A285 Portfield Way to A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

A259 near Fishbourne - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A259 Main Road at Salthill Road.

A286 near East Lavant - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A286 Lavant Road at The Drive.

A27 near Lewes - Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A27 Eastbound in East Sussex. Average speed 15 mph.