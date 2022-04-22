Sussex travel: Here is your morning travel update for Friday, April 22

A286, Mid Lavant - The AA has reported lambs on road on A286 Lavant Road near Sheepwash Lane. Traffic is coping well. Approach with care.

Bradshaw Road, Chichester - The AA has reported a crash involving three cars on Bradshaw Road between Swanfield Drive and Barnfield Drive. Traffic is coping well.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

School Road, Hove - Road closed due to school safety measures on School Road both ways from Portland Road to Dallington Road.

Your morning Sussex travel update

A2036, Bexhill - Road closed due to earlier car fire on A2036 Wrestwood Road between Pebsham Lane and The Glades. Waiting to cool down, and then arrange recovery.