Sussex travel: Here is your morning travel update for Friday, April 22

Your morning Sussex travel update for Friday, April 22.

By Matt Pole
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 7:43 am
Updated Friday, 22nd April 2022, 8:08 am

A286, Mid Lavant - The AA has reported lambs on road on A286 Lavant Road near Sheepwash Lane. Traffic is coping well. Approach with care.

Bradshaw Road, Chichester - The AA has reported a crash involving three cars on Bradshaw Road between Swanfield Drive and Barnfield Drive. Traffic is coping well.

School Road, Hove - Road closed due to school safety measures on School Road both ways from Portland Road to Dallington Road.

A2036, Bexhill - Road closed due to earlier car fire on A2036 Wrestwood Road between Pebsham Lane and The Glades. Waiting to cool down, and then arrange recovery.

Normal service has resumed on Southern and Thameslink trains at Gatwick Airport following the late finish of engineering work.

